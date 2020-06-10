Complaint claims Ford knew of RDAG fraud, owes more than $315 million

One aspect of Reagor-Dykes’ alleged fraud outlined in the complaint included intentionally failing to make the payoff within those seven days, referred to as “selling vehicles ‘out of trust.’” RDAG would then use those proceeds to payoff business expenses. The complaint also describes a “fake flooring” practice, where RDAG made requests for floorplan advances for vehicles that had already been sold months or years earlier, using the vehicle identification numbers from previous sales for loan advances as though they were purchasing the vehicle again. RDAG has also been accused of “double flooring” or even “triple flooring,” obtaining loans from multiple credit companies for the same vehicle.