Driver in critical condition after rollover west of Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released further information on a Tuesday night crash west of Wolfforth where the driver was ejected.
DPS says the crash happened on US 62/82, near FM 1585. According to the report, the driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted into the center median.
From there, DPS says the driver over corrected and went back across the east bound lane before starting to roll.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. They were transported to UMC with serious injuries.
According to DPS Wednesday evening, the driver is in critical condition.
