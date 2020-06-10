Jody Nelson released from prison early under 2018 law rewarding good behavior

Between January 2001 and October 31, 2005, Nelson continued his embezzlements by causing 49 wire transfers to be made from Patterson-UTI accounts at Snyder National Bank in Snyder, Texas, and the Wells Fargo Bank in Houston, Texas, to XIT Land and Energy, Inc., a company owned and controlled by Jonathan D. Nelson. Nelson submitted bogus invoices to Patterson-UTI on behalf of XIT, purportedly for goods and services sold by XIT to Patterson-UTI, when there were no such goods or services sold or purchased. XIT was not a legitimate vendor of Patterson-UTI and Nelson caused the payments of bogus invoices to XIT without the authority of Patterson-UTI. To effectuate the scheme, Nelson forged signatures and initials on internal company documents purportedly approving the invoices for payment, circumventing company policy and frustrating the company's internal controls. By using this wire transfer method, Nelson embezzled a total of $69,434,342.00 from Patterson-UTI. Included in these wire transfers were 26 wire transfers and deposits, each greater than $10,000.00, of monies embezzled from Patterson-UTI and wire-transferred from the Wells Fargo Bank in Houston, Texas, and deposited into the bank account of XIT Land and Energy, Inc. at Bank of America in Lubbock. After the fraudulently obtained funds were deposited into the XIT account at Bank of America in Lubbock, Nelson then transferred the embezzled funds from the XIT bank account into other entities he controlled and used the funds for his own personal benefit.