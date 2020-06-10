KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Katarina

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Katarina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Katarina is a 2-year-old female pit who has been at the shelter for a couple of weeks.
She is a sweet dog, but is a bit standoffish. After she warms up to people she becomes a sweet love bug.
She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Katarina’s adoption fees for Wednesday, June 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
