Local organizations invite public to Juneteenth Tree Planting honoring important members of Hub City history

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special tree planting to honor two important members of Lubbock history will be taking place on June 19 and several local organizations are inviting the public to join.
According to a release Wednesday from Voice of Hope: Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council, 100 Black Men of West Texas, Voice of Hope Rape Crisis Center and South Plains Hunger Solutions encourage everyone to meet at the Booker T. Washington Garden at 2109 Cedar Avenue on Juneteenth at 6:00 p.m., to celebrate the East Lubbock community planting two apple trees in honor of Eric Strong and Dr. Joseph Alvin Chatman, and tour the community garden.
Dr. Joseph Chatman, born in Navasota in 1901, attended school at Prairie View Agricultural and Mechanical College (now Prairie View A&M University), before taking pre-med courses at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. Chatman received an M.D. from Meharry Medical College in Nashville in 1926, and a bachelor of science degree from Samuel Huston College in Austin in 1927, moving to Lubbock in 1939.
Once in Lubbock, Dr. Chatman founded the Chatman Medical and Surgical Clinic and Hospital, the first hospital for African Americans in Lubbock, completed in 1945. He was active in state, local, and national medical organizations, as well as local politics. He was a member of the building committee for Lubbock City Hall, and his name is engraved on the building. He was the first black man elected to an official post in the Lubbock County Democratic party, serving as a delegate to the state Democratic Convention.
Governor Price Daniel appointed Dr. Chatman in 1960 to the President’s White House Conference on Youth and in 1964 to the Conference on the Aged. In 1955 Chatman was awarded an honorary doctor of humanities degree by Paul Quinn College and was the alumni speaker. Dr. Chatman died on January 12, 1967.
Eric Emerson Strong was born in segregated Lubbock in 1952, raised in East Lubbock, he graduated from Dunbar High School. He held a Bachelor’s Degree from Prairie View A&M University and a Master’s Degree from Texas Tech University, where he worked in an administrative position for more than 25 years, including serving as Director of Student Support Services. A prolific storyteller, Strong was a poet, an educator, a writer, and an historical arts activist.
Strong founded the Caviel Museum of African American History at 17th Street and Avenue A, the first African American museum in West Texas, as well as the Roots Community Revitalization Center. Eric founded and served as Director of Roots Historical Arts Council of Lubbock and served as Chairman of the Midland Texas Roots Historical Arts Council. He was awarded Texas Man of Distinction by the National Business League of Texas and Top Techsan by Texas Tech University.
In keeping with his legacy of passion in the arts, Eric Strong also founded the Caprock Jazz Festival, with funds raised going to assist the Roots Historical Arts Council and Caviel Museum. Eric Strong passed away on March 11, 2017.
This year for Juneteenth, two apple trees were donated by Tom’s Tree Place of Lubbock to be planted at the Booker T. Washington Community Garden on June 19 at 6 p.m., the community is invited to tour the garden and honor these fundamental members of Lubbock history.
