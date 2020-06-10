Local organizations invite public to Juneteenth Tree Planting honoring important members of Hub City history

Once in Lubbock, Dr. Chatman founded the Chatman Medical and Surgical Clinic and Hospital, the first hospital for African Americans in Lubbock, completed in 1945. He was active in state, local, and national medical organizations, as well as local politics. He was a member of the building committee for Lubbock City Hall, and his name is engraved on the building. He was the first black man elected to an official post in the Lubbock County Democratic party, serving as a delegate to the state Democratic Convention.