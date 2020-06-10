Lubbock man indicted on a charge of promoting prostitution

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jaelind Klay Fountaine, 23, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of promoting prostitution by a Lubbock grand jury.
According to the police report, on January 27 2020, Fountaine received compensation for personally rendered prostitution services.
Fountaine knowingly was receiving money pursuant to an agreement with a woman to participate in the proceeds of protsitution.
An enhancement has been added to Fountaine’s charges, according to the police report. On August 28, 2018, Fountaine was convicted of a felony offense of domestic assault with a prior conviction.
Jaelind Fountaine received a bond of $5,000 and is not currently in Jail.
