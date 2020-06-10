Much milder today, and our earliest sunrises

Both are related to the Summer Solstice, which is ten days away. It marks what is considered the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere (and winter in the Southern Hemisphere). It will occur on June 20 at 4:43 PM CDT. The longest day of the year - that is, the period from sunrise to sunset - occurs around the Summer Solstice. The shortest - the least amount of daylight - occurs around the Winter Solstice (December 21 at 4:20 AM CST).