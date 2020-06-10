Much milder today, and our earliest sunrises

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler this morning with a nice day shaping up following yesterday's two cold fronts. Today may be the mildest this week or next. Also, our earliest sunrises of the year occur this week. Here's our temperature and precipitation outlooks, and more.
Temperatures in the 40s dotted the northern viewing area this morning, with 50s elsewhere. Winds were less than 10 mph. Skies were clear. A cool but nice start to the day.
Nice weather is on tap this afternoon. Nice, if you like sunshine, very little wind, and temperatures in the 80s. West Texas weather doesn't get much milder than this in June.
The mild conditions continue tonight, which will be fair with a light wind. Lows will range from the mid-50s northwest to the mid-60s southeast.
It will become breezy tomorrow afternoon, which also will be sunny and hot. A southerly wind will gradually increase into a 15 to 25 mph range and gusts between 25 and 35 mph will be possible. Thursday's highs will range from the upper 80s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-90s in the southern and eastern viewing area.
Breezy conditions will continue Thursday night under a mostly fair sky. Lows will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.
Mostly sunny and breezy with another hot afternoon Friday.
Mostly sunny, breezy and a little hotter this weekend.
The hot and dry weather will continue across the KCBD viewing area through early next week. At least.
Our earliest sunrises of the year occur this week. For Lubbock, that is at 6:36 AM CDT (5:36 AM CST). Our latest sunsets of the year happen at the end of June and first few days of July. For Lubbock, that is just past 9 PM CDT (8 PM CST).
Both are related to the Summer Solstice, which is ten days away. It marks what is considered the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere (and winter in the Southern Hemisphere). It will occur on June 20 at 4:43 PM CDT. The longest day of the year - that is, the period from sunrise to sunset - occurs around the Summer Solstice. The shortest - the least amount of daylight - occurs around the Winter Solstice (December 21 at 4:20 AM CST).
Lubbock’s daytime low yesterday was 62° and the daytime high 82°. However, just after midnight (Tuesday morning) the temperature was still at 84° before the first of the two cold fronts arrived. That’s the high for the date. Then just before midnight (Tuesday night) the temperature fell to 57° after the second of the two cold fronts. That’s the low for the date.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.