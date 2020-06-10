Organizations host Pop-Up Food Pantry for families in need

“People who never imagined asking for help feeding themselves and their families are turning to the South Plains Food Bank and our network of partners. That is why we are grateful to once again partner with Hillside Christian Church and our local agriculture community for a special distribution of food for our Lubbock community just as we did in Levelland a couple of weeks ago. Too many families are now faced with the choice of choosing between food or other basic needs. Their lives have been turned upside down right here in Lubbock. To have caring partners come together as one, with a willingness to stand up to help fight hunger and make sure families are fed, makes the South Plains Food Bank proud to serve in any way we can.”