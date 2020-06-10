Pay it Forward: Surprising shoppers at United Supermarkets in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay It Forward, Vicki Love, President & CEO at WesTex Federal Credit Union, along with Mike Arriaga stopped by United Supermarkets on 82 and Boston Wednesday Morning.
“We’re so happy to be out in the community,” Love said. “We’re here to surprise some lucky shoppers with a gift card to help stretch that monthly budget.”
Love and Arriaga handed out about 30 gift cards to shoppers Wednesday morning.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.