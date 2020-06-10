Police search for Lubbock man missing since Nov. 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 46-year-old Randall Davis who was last seen and heard from on November 11, 2019 when he left University Medical Center against medical advice.
According to Lubbock police, Davis is homeless and has frequented the area behind Virginia College located at 5005 50th St.
He has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5’08” in height.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.