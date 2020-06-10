Quiet weather continues tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Quiet weather conditions continue across the South Plains this evening.
Light winds, no precipitation and fair skies are in the forecast.
Under clear skies, lows drop into the 50’s again.
Southerly winds will be a little stronger overnight at 10 to 20 mph, which will keep the temperatures warmer than it was Wednesday morning.
Sunny skies are expected Thursday.
It will be pretty warm during the afternoon with highs in the lower 90’s.
South winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts expected during the day.
Lows drop to near 60 degrees Thursday night under clear skies.
A few high clouds are expected Friday with highs in the lower 90’s.
