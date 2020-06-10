Texas Tech announces plans to return to campus in the fall

Colleges and departments have identified which courses will be taught in person, online and in a hybrid or alternate-day modalities, and schedules have been modified to reflect these changes. More than two-thirds of courses taught this fall will involve some degree of face-to-face instruction, and 80 percent of all 1000-level classes will be a mixture of face-to-face and hybrid. To accommodate large classes, Texas Tech will utilize larger alternative learning locations, such as the Student Union Building (SUB). The university is currently examining a plan for laboratories and will release those plans at a later date.