WATCH: Governor Abbott discusses George Floyd and COVID-19 in Texas with KCBD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott spoke with Karin McKay during the KCBD noon newscast Wednesday June 6, 2020.
During the interview Governor Abbot addressed the continued response to COVID-19 in Texas and plans in the works to fully open the state.
Governor Abbott praised Lubbock for doing a great job to contain the spread of COVID-19 despite Texas seeing the highest number of people testing positive with Coronavirus as well as the largest number of people hospitalized with the virus today.
Governor Abbott also stressed the importance of continuing the safe distancing practices especially until we have the necessary medicines available to successfully treat and prevent COVID-19.
When asked about football season upcoming the Red Raider Nation, Governor Abbott started off by saying “Guns Up and Wreck ‘Em”. Governor Abbott also said that football stadiums will be able to have capacities of at least up to 50 percent.
Karin McKay asked Governor Abbott about a possible George Floyd Act in Texas. Governor Abbott discussed his meeting with the Floyd family and what a George Floyd Act would look like.
