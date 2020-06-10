WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock hosts June 10 virtual COVID-19 news conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting a virtual news conference on Wednesday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest information on COVID-19 in the community.
Topics covered during the news conference include the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 759: 193 active, 516 listed as recovered and 50 deaths.
KCBD will be streaming the news conference live on the KCBD website and app.
