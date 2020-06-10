WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock hosts June 10 virtual COVID-19 news conference

WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock hosts June 10 virtual COVID-19 news conference
City of Lubbock News Conference May 27, 2020
By Harrison Roberts | June 10, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 11:15 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting a virtual news conference on Wednesday, June 10 at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest information on COVID-19 in the community.

Topics covered during the news conference include the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.

The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 759: 193 active, 516 listed as recovered and 50 deaths.

KCBD will be streaming the news conference live on the KCBD website and app.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.