Body found in Levelland, police investigating as homicide

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a body was found near the intersection of West Ave. and 13th Street on June 10, 2020.
According to Police Chief Albert Garcia, a family was taking photos near a wooded tree line, about 60 yards south of 13th Street around 8:30 p.m. when they found the body.
Chief Garcia says they believe the victim is male, and say they are sure it is not the body of the missing Lubbock man. They are not sure how long the body has been there, but they are considering his death suspicious and are investigating it as a homicide.
The body was taken to South Plains Forensics for an autopsy, which is scheduled for this morning.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.