City accepting applications for Coronavirus relief funds through Tuesday, June 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is accepting applications for grants for people who suffered financial hardship due to the Coronavirus, including assistance for rent, utilities, child care, mortgages, and micro grants for small businesses.
The city is accepting applications until Tuesday, June 16 at 5 p.m. to distribute $3 million worth of Coronavirus funds for those who have suffered a loss of income during the pandemic.
Lubbock City Council approved the distribution of these funds on Monday night. The money comes from the state, provided by the CARES Act passed in March. Lubbock will have $14 million to spend before Dec. 31. The city will be reimbursed for the remainder over time.
One million will be available for Upbring, Inc. to provide rent and utility assistance, half a million for the YWCA to help with child care assistance, another half a million for mortgage assistance through the Lubbock Housing Finance Corp, and one million for small business micro grants through Market Lubbock Inc.
To qualify for these grants you must have been furloughed, lost your job, or had a reduction in wages due to the Coronavirus.
The micro grants will go to sole proprietors and small businesses and will be around $4,000 each.
“We have a set of three tiers: $25,000 or less in gross revenues, $25,000 to $50,000 in gross revenues and $50,000 to $75,000 in gross revenues, ” said John Osbourne of Market Lubbock, Inc.
You need to be a resident of Lubbock and if you’re a business owner, your business needs to be in Lubbock.
“There were many people who didn’t benefit from PPP loans , SBA loans and who did not obtain worker’s compensation from the state and federal government. If you did receive those, you are not eligible. It is truly for people who fell through the cracks and who perhaps didn’t know about applying for other loans or they simply couldn’t get the paperwork done," said Councilwoman, Latrelle Joy.
“Child care is a very expensive operation and can often be 30 percent of somebody’s income, so to have that support is critical to get back to work and then digging out from all of the bills that may be due to not having a job due to the pandemic,” said Glenda Mathis, the Executive Director of the YWCA.
For more information on how you can apply, call Community Development within the City of Lubbock at 775-2296 or visit SupportLubbock.org
Application for micro grants can also be found on the sixth floor of the Wells Fargo building at the Market Lubbock, Inc. offices and on the first floor of Citizens Tower for those who do not have access to the internet and need paper applications.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.