KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Beowulf

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Beowulf, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Beowulf is a 1-year-old pit who has been with the shelter for about two weeks.
He is a gentle giant with a laid back personality. He would love a yard to relax and play in.
He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Beowulf’s adoption fees for Thursday, June 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
