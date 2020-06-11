Legally blind man shoots at alleged home invaders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was shot after an attempted break-in Wednesday night in Central Lubbock.
Police were called to the 3200 block of 35th Street. A homeowner, who is legally blind, said he heard someone trying to kick in his door.
The homeowner shot through the door and injured one person.
Police found the people they believe were involved while responding to another call near the 3500 block of 25th Street.
One person has since been arrested and charged with burglary. The person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no word on the whereabouts of the third person.
