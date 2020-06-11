Lubbock Premiere Cinemas location reopening June 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock location of Premiere Cinemas at the South Plains Mall has announced a reopening date.
The movie theater located at 6002 Slide Road will be open again starting June 19. The announcement included a list of procedures that staff and moviegoers are encouraged to follow, including floor decals to assist guests with social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, as well as staff wearing gloves and masks.
You can find more information and a full list of Premiere Cinema’s standard procedures here.
