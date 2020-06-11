More Heat, Less Wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Summer temperatures have returned to the South Plains. After a couple of day of 80s today’s sunshine and south winds brought back 90 degree afternoon temps.
Along with the warmth winds increased to over 30 mph over the region. It appears that winds will be lower tomorrow, but the highs will remain in the lower 90s.
As we move into the weekend it will remain dry, breezy and hot. I don’t see a lot of difference in afternoon highs, mostly 91-93 degrees in Lubbock. However, for areas to the south and east it will be in the mid 90s over the weekend.
Next week afternoon temps will climb to the mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
There may be chance of some isolated storms returning to the region by mid to late next week. However, the rain chances will remain on the low side.
It will be sunny so remember the sunscreen and drink plenty of water over the weekend.
