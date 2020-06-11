1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Lynn County, 14 total

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lynn County has one new COVID-19 case in Tahoka as of Thursday, June 11.
This makes 14 total cases year-to-date with one death reported.
• Case #9: confirmed Tuesday, June 9. A female, age 40-49, who resides in Tahoka, and is currently hospitalized.
• Case #10: confirmed Tuesday, June 9. A female, age 50-59, who resides in Tahoka, and is currently hospitalized.
In April, Tahoka identified the Lynn county man who died after battling COVID-19.
The first death for Lynn County was announced in a touching post by the City of Tahoka Facebook page, identifying Mack Garza as “kind, calm, soft-spoken, helpful in any way and one of the hardest workers at City of Tahoka.”
"This amazing and amazingly sweet young man left this earth this morning fighting a COVID19 battle. We never saw him without this smile. He always said, "Yes, Ma'am or Yes, Sir" He was kind, calm, soft-spoken, helpful in any way and one of the hardest workers at City of Tahoka. We were all big fans of Mack Garza. He was indeed a true gentleman.
Oh, if all the world could have his countenance full of joy (no matter what was going on) his calm steady demeanor, his incredible politeness, and a joy superseded any conflict that would abound.
His battle with COBID drew many in prayer. He was loved and admired more than he would have ever imagined. And, all of us that work or worked at the City of Tahoka was privileged to have him in our lives. Mack made us all happy. God bless his family and the rest of us that found comfort in Mack’s presence. We love you, Mack!"
