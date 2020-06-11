Quinones facing federal charges, accused of threatening to ‘off racists and MAGA people’

From on or about a date unknown to the grand jury and continuing to or about May 30, 2020, in the Lubbock Division of the Northern District of Texas, and elsewhere, Emmanuel Quinones, defendant, knowing he was an unlawful user of, and addicted to, marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, did knowingly possess in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce a firearm, to wit: a Smith and Wesson, Model M&P 15, .223 caliber, semi-automatic rifle, serial number TH85341.