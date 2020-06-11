Small South Plains cities experience significant boost in sales tax revenue despite Lubbock’s loss

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock sees an 11 percent drop in sales tax revenue this month compared to last year, cities outside the Hub City are collecting upwards of 30 to 45 percent more than they did during this time in 2019.
“It’s a welcome surprise,” Idalou City Manager Suzette Williams said. “We began, as a city staff, to look at our budget and look at decreasing it by 10 percent in anticipation that people were going to tighten their own budgets, not that they weren’t going to shop local, but with the uncertainty of the economy, usually you see people not spending as much. Fortunately for Idalou, we saw people continue to spend.”
Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar said Wednesday that $690.4 million will go to local governments in June sales tax revenue, which is based on April sales. This revealed an 11.7 percent drop in local sales tax allocations compared to June 2019. These funds help local governments pay for public safety, streets, parks and other services.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread social distancing requirements were in place across much of the state in April, leading to the steepest year-over-year decline in allocations since September 2009,” Hegar said.
Despite the decrease in spending statewide, a change in spending habits could be the reason small cities have collected more than larger cities like Lubbock.
Idalou will collect 33 percent more this June, which amounts to $6,000 more than this time last year.
“I believe that people changed their shopping habits and shopped local,” Williams said. “They, instead of going to a grocery store in Lubbock or a larger box store, they chose to shop here at our local grocery store.”
Williams said all businesses in Idalou were considered essential businesses and remained open.
Meanwhile, Wolfforth will also collect 30 percent more revenue than in June of 2019, which will be an increase of $26,000. City Manager Darrell Newsom tells KCBD it was not only the adaptation of local shops that saved the revenue.
“My expectation was that the revenue that we’re getting on online purchases and things like that would probably increase,” Newsom said. “We didn’t panic. [Sales tax] is not as much a part of our revenue as it is for a lot of communities where they have a lot of retail and a lot going on. Sales tax revenues in Lubbock are huge but for the smaller communities, that’s not what we mostly rely on.”
Williams also said online sales have provided the boost to their revenue.
“We only see some sales tax from larger box stores when people purchase their items via their website,” Williams said. “Usually we see an influx of that during the Christmas time. We’re seeing it right now where people chose to purchase, maybe from an Amazon or Cabela’s, and instead of going to a store in Lubbock to get that, they had it delivered to their home.”
She said sales tax, which goes to a general fund, only makes up only 10 percent of Idalou’s budget, but it’s still crucial to operations.
“If we have higher sales tax, we do not have to raise our property taxes and can even consider lowering our property taxes,” Williams said. “We saw an increase of $6,000 from this time last year. If we continue to see that kind of increase, that can fund a full-time EMS position, which is really important and valuable to our citizens and our city staff.”
Newsom expects to collect more on sales tax with a growing city and with citizens spending in different ways.
“We’ve always basically, for the most part, relied on our ad valorem taxes or property taxes because we didn’t really have any business per say that generated a lot of sales tax here. Now, that’s changing over time,” Newsom said. “As we grow, we’re relying more and more on sales tax. That’s not just retail. It’s not just restaurants. It becomes a good blend. It surprised me when I was able to delve deeper into where we get our sales tax revenues from, how much comes from things other than just retail.”
