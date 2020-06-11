Smoky skies and the heat ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will edge up today, and so will winds. The hot and breezy conditions, combined with dry fuels, will keep the local wildfire danger elevated well into next week.
Highs yesterday generally ranged from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Lubbock hit 87°. Winds (sustained speeds) remained light, generally under 10 mph.
Highs today will range from near 90 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-90s in the southern and eastern viewing area. It will become breezy this morning, with gusts around 30 mph likely this afternoon. The sky will be sunny.
Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Somewhat breezy conditions will continue under a mostly fair sky.
I expect highs in a similar range the next few days. For Lubbock that would low 90s. Winds will remain breezy and skies mostly sunny.
A little more heat is likely next week as the current hot and dry pattern continues at least through early next week.
Our local fire danger will remain elevated, and likely gradually increase, until significant rain returns to the viewing area. The combination of wind, dry fuels, low relative humidity, and sunshine will promote the ignition and rapid growth of wildfires. Activities involving open flames, including burning, or which generate sparks or extreme heat are discouraged. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Of course, smokers should never through butts out of vehicles. Not only is it a fire danger, it's trashy.
By the way, the color in the sky you may have noticed at sunrise and sunset - even with a cloud-free sky - is due largely to a bit of smoke. The smoke originates with fires in Mexico, New Mexico, and Colorado. It is being circulated into our area by the mid-level wind pattern.
The smoke also is a large contributor to the hazy sky of late. It's most noticeable near the horizon.
In case you missed it in yesterday's story, I mentioned our earliest sunrises of the year occur this week. For Lubbock, that is at 6:36 AM CDT (5:36 AM CST). Our latest sunsets of the year happen at the end of June and first few days of July. For Lubbock, that is just past 9 PM CDT (8 PM CST).
Both are related to the Summer Solstice, now nine days away. It marks what is considered the official beginning of summer (in the Northern Hemisphere; winter in the Southern Hemisphere). It will occur on June 20 at 4:43 PM CDT. The longest day of the year - that is, the period from sunrise to sunset - occurs around the Summer Solstice. The shortest - the least amount of daylight - occurs around the Winter Solstice (December 21 at 4:20 AM CST).
