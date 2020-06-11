Smoky skies and the heat ahead

Our local fire danger will remain elevated, and likely gradually increase, until significant rain returns to the viewing area. The combination of wind, dry fuels, low relative humidity, and sunshine will promote the ignition and rapid growth of wildfires. Activities involving open flames, including burning, or which generate sparks or extreme heat are discouraged. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Of course, smokers should never through butts out of vehicles. Not only is it a fire danger, it's trashy.