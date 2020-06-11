Texas Army National Guard called in to help Tahoka with COVID-19 testing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new stay-at-home order has been issued in Tahoka in response to an increase in new cases of COVID-19.
Concerned about this recent spike, city administrators are offering a free testing site with help from the Texas Army National Guard.
The testing site was set up in the Tahoka Rotary Club.
City and county officials hope offering this testing can slow the spread of COVID they’ve seen in recent days.
“Nine cases happened in a three-day period of time,” Bill Schoemann, with Lynn County Emergency Management, said.
“We were so grateful and thankful that they were able to adjust their schedule because of our huge increase to come today," Schoemann said. "They were going to come on Monday.
From contact tracing methods, they’ve found the virus is coming into Tahoka two ways:
“It’s typically outside people who are coming into the county and coming for family events and activities,” Schoemann said. “Or people who are from Tahoka or Lynn County are coming outside of the county and coming into contact with people who are infected.”
In response, Tahoka’s Mayor John Baker has issued a stay-at-home order that will stay in place for at least one week. That means no public or private gathering of any size outside of a single household.
The testing site will be open again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 1804 Ave. J behind Tahoka’s City Hall. Those who are tested should get results back within 72 hours.
“We’re going to provide masks and we encourage anybody that’s going out to our local businesses just to continue to wear their masks," Schoemann said. "And also sanitize as much as possible and practice social distancing.”
