Wolfforth man pleads guilty for possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shawn Travis Paschal, 31, of Wolfforth pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
Paschal faces up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, and is required to register as a sex offender.
According to the federal court documents, Paschal admits that from July 5, 2019 until November 15, 2019 he knowingly possessed material which contained an image of child pornography. The image was of a child under 12 years of age.
An officer with the Lubbock County Cyber Crimes division received an email from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an IP address in Wolfforth uploaded an image of child pornography to a Tumblr “images” folder.
According to the court documents, the image was of a naked female infant, along with an image of a grown man’s genitals touching the infant’s genitals.
Paschal’s username on Tumblr was ‘lilprincesssnow’.
Investigators were able to track the IP address to a residence in the Roadrunner Trailer Park.
Paschal admitted he sent the image of child pornography using Tumblr.
Paschal also admitted he received 10 to 20 more images of child pornography.
During the investigation, officials found about 24 images of child pornography involving children who were about 10 years of age.
Paschal is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on hold for US Marshals.
Paschal’s sentencing date in federal court has not been set.
