Accused package thief caught by surveillance operation in Slaton

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - 30-year-old Joseph Michael Hamilton is now in custody, charged with package theft and evading arrest.
The Slaton Police Department received a report of packages missing from the back porch of the Slaton Post Office on June 8. They said they had noticed packages missing since mid-April 2020.
Hamilton was seen on surveillance set up by Slaton PD Detective Dekraier. Early morning on June 11, Dekraier observed Hamilton on foot wearing a maroon hoodie, blue bandana and leather gloves.
Police say Dekraier watched Hamilton take six packages from the back porch and attempt to flee on foot.
Dekraier caught him in the alley and ordered him to stop. Hamilton attempted to flee and ran into two other officers who took him into custody.
Hamilton told police he was part of a larger operation and led police to recover 50 packages that had been stolen previously.
Slaton police are coordinating with postal authorities as they continue their investigation.
Hamilton is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with theft and evading arrest.
