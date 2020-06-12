Elevated to critical fire weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What do you think of yesterday’s weather? Thumbs up? Thumbs down? Well, as a saying goes... wash, rinse, repeat. So, whether you liked the weather or not, there’s more of the same on the way. At least for a while.
This morning's partly cloudy sky will give way to a mostly sunny sky. Winds, though not quite as breezy as yesterday, again will be gusty. This afternoon will be hot, with temperatures again peaking in the low to mid-90s.
Tonight will be mostly fair, a little breezy, with lows again from the upper 50s in the northwest to the mid-60s in the east.
Tomorrow... wash, rinse, repeat... will be sunny and breezy with a hot afternoon. Winds again will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. Highs will range from near 90 to the mid-90s.
Sunday, which is Flag Day, will be a repeat.
Monday will be a repeat.
Tuesday, ditto.
Our local fire danger will remain elevated, ranging from low to critical, depending on temperatures and winds at the time. These NO BURN weather conditions will continue for the foreseeable future.
Drought conditions are expanding across West Texas, including the KCBD viewing area. You can view the latest by late Friday morning in a video I will be posting to our KCBD Weather app and on my "Steve Divine KCBD" Facebook page.
You also can view on either platform my video on why lately we’ve seen such a hazy sky and colorful sunrises and sunsets. I posted that video yesterday, but it is still available.
