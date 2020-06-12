The Free Clinic pharmacy at Lubbock Impact set to close if no pharmacist is found

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The pharmacy at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s The Free Clinic inside Lubbock Impact, Inc. will close at the end of the month when the current license expires. However, there’s an opportunity for a pharmacist to step up and help care for the uninsured, those with low income, no physician and the homeless.
“[The pharmacy] is so very important to our ongoing services,” Leadership Team Liaison Alex Zapata said. “What we’ve been able to do through grants, funding, donations and other means, we’ve been able to support the distribution and procurement of medicine for our patients. These people don’t have insurance or access to healthcare in any other way. We’re able to at least get them some basic medications.”
TTUHSC students and other community volunteers staff the clinic, which opens each Wednesday and serves around 1,000 patients per year. It’s been in operation since 2009.
Since 2012, the School of Pharmacy has provided the Class D pharmacy license, which expires on June 30. The Free Clinic said the School of Pharmacy will no longer run the program.
“We basically just found out this month that we’re losing that support,” Zapata said. “We’re in a scramble, basically, to see how can we best move forward to accommodate, given that we will no longer be able to distribute and dispense the medication so important to our patients.”
Zapata tells KCBD the pharmacy can continue to operate if the clinic can run it under a new licensed pharmacist.
“The main thing that we really need is somebody who’s willing to offer their license, their guidance and supervision so that we can continue this effort,” Zapata said. “We do have volunteer pharmacists who are willing to do this, many from the School of Pharmacy, and some just simply within the community. We’re a once-a-week clinic so the time commitment is not very great, especially considering that the Pharmacist In Charge would not have to be here every week. It’s something that they would just need to oversee and guide.”
Currently, the clinic is providing care through telemedicine appointments, due to COVID-19. Private donors have provided tablets and supplies need to implement the safety measures.
“The School of Medicine provides Zoom automatically to all of our students,” Zapata said. “So we’re able to use that to facilitate Zoom visits with everybody. While most people do have access to that from their homes, the patients who do not have access to smartphones, internet connection, tablets, anything like that, we have on-site these tablets. We’re able to host them. We have it to where they can conduct a visit from their car or from outside, or even from a room if they need to, depending on their specific need.”
If you would like to lend your support to The Free Clinic, you can email them at freeclinic@ttuhsc.edu.
