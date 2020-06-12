The Free Clinic pharmacy at Lubbock Impact set to close if no pharmacist is found

“The main thing that we really need is somebody who’s willing to offer their license, their guidance and supervision so that we can continue this effort,” Zapata said. “We do have volunteer pharmacists who are willing to do this, many from the School of Pharmacy, and some just simply within the community. We’re a once-a-week clinic so the time commitment is not very great, especially considering that the Pharmacist In Charge would not have to be here every week. It’s something that they would just need to oversee and guide.”