Joyland opens today at 10 a.m. with new COVID-19 safety measures

Like many organizations, we’re continually monitoring the balance between public safety with the desire to keep our economy and business alive. This balance needs to be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis. We have based our plan on the information and guidelines from State and health experts, however, we cannot guarantee there is no risk associated with engaging in a social activity at this time; we can only say we have done our best to minimize the risk with the procedures we have taken. If you feel you are in one of the vulnerable categories due to age or health considerations, we would advise you to postpone your visit to Joyland this season and wait for more secure times.