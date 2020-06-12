Joyland opens today at 10 a.m. with new COVID-19 safety measures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland Amusement Park opens at 10 a.m. today, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. This is the first day the amusement park will be open for the 2020 season. The park has been a Lubbock staple for 48 years.
Their hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday’s, 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday’s, and 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday’s.
Owners of Joyland say safety is their number one priority, so they have enhanced their cleaning protocols and have developed extensive social distancing protocols to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to guests and team members.
Because the park is an outdoor attraction and David Dean, owner, says that poses a significantly lower risk of exposure than indoor venues.
“Our guests are not confined to one space for lengthy periods of time as they move constantly throughout Joyland,” he said in a social media post on the park’s Facebook page.
“If you feel you are in one of the vulnerable categories due to age or health considerations, we would advise you to postpone your visit to Joyland this season and wait for more secure times. We believe it is your right to assess the risks involved, take your own precautions, and come to your own conclusion as to whether to participate in social activities during these trying times.”
Dean goes on to say:
Like many organizations, we're continually monitoring the balance between public safety with the desire to keep our economy and business alive. This balance needs to be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis. We have based our plan on the information and guidelines from State and health experts, however, we cannot guarantee there is no risk associated with engaging in a social activity at this time; we can only say we have done our best to minimize the risk with the procedures we have taken.
We believe it is your right to assess the risks involved, take your own precautions, and come to your own conclusion as to whether to participate in social activities during these trying times.
Again, thank you for your continued support. We are all appreciative of all the memories you have shared with us over the past 48 years. We look forward to making even more memories this summer as we adapt to the changing environment. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Joyland at 806-763-2719 ext. 12 or email smile@joylandpark.com. We are excited to open up and see you back at the park soon.
Here are some steps Joyland is taking to reduce the risk of spreading the Coronavirus while at the amusement park:
- For the safety of all of our guests, if you, or anyone in your visiting party, are sick or experiencing any COVID-like symptoms, please stay home.
- Team Members must complete a daily health screening prior to entering Joyland for work.
- Signage has been placed around the park reminding guests to maintain social distancing, use provided hand sanitizer and help Stop the Spread of COVID-19.
- We have placed alcohol-based sanitizer throughout the park for your convenience.
- Restrooms have handwashing signage above each sink with directional pictures.
- The outdoor seating has been placed 6 ft apart and queue lines are marked at 6 ft intervals.
- Our Cleaning Team will focus on sanitizing surfaces and high touch areas regularly, including tables, benches, trash cans, hand-railings and restrooms.
- We will be operating at a controlled, reduced 50% capacity to ensure your family has ample space to create memories while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
- We will continue to accept cash and credit/debit with a matching ID. Credit/debit card machines will be sanitized following each use. If a signature is required, pens will be sanitized following every use.
- Front Gate attendants will be sanitizing their hands, counters and credit/debit card machines following each family unit.
- Front Gate attendants will wear masks while on duty.
- We request your assistance in leaving the appropriate space between your family and others in lines and on rides to ensure proper social distancing as recommended by the CDC. As our overall queue capacity will be reduced, lines for our attractions may appear longer than usual.
- On our higher capacity and more popular attractions, a Joyland attendant will direct the loading of ride vehicles to maintain proper spacing between family groups.
- Spacing squares are marked on the ground in the queue lines for your convenience.
- Please be patient in line for our attractions as we have added a sanitation procedure between cycles. You will see additional Joyland personnel sanitizing touchable surfaces between each ride cycle to reduce the risk of contamination. Though this may increase time between cycles by a couple of minutes, the additional sanitizing will help reduce the possibility of virus transmission.
- Water ride chlorine levels will continue to be monitored to ensure guest safety per local environmental health and safety guidelines.
The CDC has stated, “There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g. with chlorine) of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”
- We will continue to accept cash and credit/debit cards with a matching ID.
- All condiments will be offered in disposable single use packaging.
- Concession attendants will be sanitizing their hands and counters following each family unit.
- Concession attendants will wear masks while on duty.
- Refillable Souvenir Cups - guest will be given a disposable drink cup filled with the drink of their choice to pour into their souvenir cup. This will help to minimize the possibility of cross-contamination.
- We have arranged tables and seating to facilitate proper separation between family groups.
- Tables will continue to be cleaned and sanitized following each group as they leave.
