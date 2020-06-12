KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bruno

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bruno, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bruno is a 3-year-old white and brown pit who has been with the shelter for almost two weeks.
He has a calm demeanor but loves to play chase with a tennis ball. He also knows basic commands like sit and shake.
He has been neutered and is up-to-date on his vaccines.
Bruno’s adoption fees for Friday, June 12, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
