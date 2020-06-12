Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, TAG arrest wanted gang member after foot chase

TAG Investigators were conducting an active gang investigation in the area of 3400 Toledo when they observed a confirmed gang member (Christopher Cyphers) in the driver seat of a white SUV, and a female in the passenger seat. TAG Investigators knew Cyphers had active felony arrest warrants for Robbery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Cyphers immediately fled the area in the white SUV when he saw the TAG Investigators. TAG Investigators did not pursue Cyphers. Approximately 45 seconds later, Cyphers white SUV was located wrecked and abandoned in the intersection of 34th Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway Access Road. Multiple witnesses stated Cyphers exited the vehicle and fled north and the female passenger fled south. Multiple Officers arrived in the area and located Cyphers fleeing on foot in the 2000 block of Raleigh. Cyphers attempted to flee from Officers, but was quickly caught and taken in to custody. The female (Zion Vargas 18 years of age) was located in the 2800 block of Quaker and taken in to custody. Cyphers and Vargas were arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.