Proving support for Lubbock veterans on Texas Women’s Veterans Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texans across the state today are taking the time to honor Texas Women’s Veterans Day including the Women Veterans of America Chapter 53 in Lubbock.
Tammy Lowery, who retired from the Navy as a hospital corpsman, and Carmen Stein, who was in the Army for six years and now has a PhD as an assistant Professor for Texas Tech University’s Health Sciences Center for mental health counseling, are active members in the group that became official in February and started meeting last November.
They say the purpose of the group is to get lady veterans together as a group to provide information, meet others, and to share stories and support. They say they have around 100 members. They’ve been having coffee socials and meals together, but more recently these events have been on Zoom due to the Coronavirus.
Lowery served in the Navy, started out as a medic, and went on six different deployments on ships and aircraft carriers, so she knows veterans have a lot of stories to share.
“It’s just a way for the public to celebrate our sisterhood and even though we have Corona going on, we do have stuff going on on our Facebook page, Women Veterans of America Ch. 53 where we showcase different local veterans. We’ll also have a watch party talking about women veterans, we’ll have different links about the history of women veterans because we’re here and we are here to stay and hopefully next year, we will have some events going on,” Lowery said.
They’ll also invite members to speak on different subjects.
“I did one on resiliency and it was open to all veterans of the United States but the majority of the people who were there were from this group here and the rest is getting on Zoom with your coffee or tea. We don’t ask. We just talk and often times it’s like an hour or an hour a half," Stein said.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, women make up 12.3 percent of all veterans.
“Women serve in our nation’s finest military. The organization is a national organization that started with four women in 1990 and ever since then, it’s gotten bigger. More chapters come into play. Women have always been part of the military,” Lowery said.
“I think that it’s a wonderful thing, the sisterhood. We help each other, we mentor each other. It’s very hard for veterans to reintegrate, especially women, into regular society, so that interested me,” said Stein, who said she entered the Army with the Women’s Army Corps at 17 years old.
For more information about joining the group, you can email WVOA.Lubbock@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page Women Veterans of America Chapter 53-Lubbock.
