Proving support for Lubbock veterans on Texas Women’s Veterans Day

“It’s just a way for the public to celebrate our sisterhood and even though we have Corona going on, we do have stuff going on on our Facebook page, Women Veterans of America Ch. 53 where we showcase different local veterans. We’ll also have a watch party talking about women veterans, we’ll have different links about the history of women veterans because we’re here and we are here to stay and hopefully next year, we will have some events going on,” Lowery said.