Mayor Dan Pope, Lubbock Apartment Association to present check to Children’s Advocacy of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association will present Children's Advocacy of the South Plains with a $5,000 check.
The money was raised during the 38th Annual State of the City address in January.
Every year a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City address go to a charity chosen by the mayor.
Over the past 38 years, the Lubbock Apartment Association has donated more than $200,000 to local charities picked by the mayor.
Tuesday’s check presentation will take place at 10:00 a.m. in Council Chambers, at Citizens Tower, located at 1314 Avenue K.
