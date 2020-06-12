Mayor Dan Pope, Lubbock Apartment Association to present check to Children’s Advocacy of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association will present Children's Advocacy of the South Plains with a $5,000 check.

The money was raised during the 38th Annual State of the City address in January.

Every year a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City address go to a charity chosen by the mayor.

Over the past 38 years, the Lubbock Apartment Association has donated more than $200,000 to local charities picked by the mayor.

Tuesday’s check presentation will take place at 10:00 a.m. in Council Chambers, at Citizens Tower, located at 1314 Avenue K.

