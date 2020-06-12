Quiet weather continues this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Quiet weather continues across the South Plains thanks to upper level high pressure across the state.
Clear skies are in the forecast tonight with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s in the immediate Lubbock area.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
High clouds may spread across the region, but no precipitation is in the forecast at this time.
Once the sun comes up, temperatures rebound quickly.
Under mostly sunny skies, highs warm into the lower 90’s and this pattern is repeated on Sunday.
