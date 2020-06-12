Wildfire in Gray County fully contained, Blue West Fire in Moore County 0 percent contained

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Pig Fire in Gray County is 100 percent contained.
The Pig Fire was located northeast of the Smithfield Pig Farm between Miami and Pampa.
According to the Texas A&M Fire Service, the Pig Fire burned about 610 acres.
While the Pig Fire is contained, Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to the Blue West Fire in Moore County.
The fire is estimated to be about 2,000 acres and is zero percent contained.
They say forward progression has stopped.
Details of this fire are limited, but we will update as soon as more information comes available.
