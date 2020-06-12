WWII Veteran donates dozens of computers to the Boys and Girls Club of Texas

DENISON, Texas (KWTX) - Douglas Brown, a WWII Army veteran, refurbishes old computers.
He's been fixing them up and donating them to veterans, people in need, and children.
"Children that don't have computers at home " Brown said.
Brown said children need computers, especially right now during the pandemic.
"Learning from home is not the same as learning in a group." said Brown. "You don't learn the social necessities, that we all need to have somewhere down the line, on how to get along with people with whom we don't agree."
It's why he donated thirty-five computers and laptops to the Boys and Girls club in Denison.
"It's a great benefit," said executive director of the Denison Boys and Girls Club Ron Nixon. "It allows our kids to continue to (learn) code and stem learning here at the Boys and Girls club. Plus, it also allows us to keep our social distancing guidelines. Some of our kids have to return to school, because it's possible they may still be doing some learning at home, we will be able to share these computers with those families."
Brown’s close friend, chaplain Darrell Hartley, didn’t want this act of service to go unrecognized.
"We took them to the post, we took them to the community, we took them to anyone who needed them." said Hartley. "Doug is ninety-four, so he can't travel to some places. But I'll deliver them (computers) with a message of hope, to inspire, encourage and motivate them, that their lives can transform if they want them too."
Brown was awarded with a certificate of excellence for his generosity.
But Brown said it's just a hobby and he will continue to help people get access to computers.
“My wife is long suffering- she says I talk to the computers more than I talk to her.” Brown said. “But I don’t say the words that I say to the computers to her, fortunately- so it’s always gratifying to be recognized, but it’s not necessary.”
