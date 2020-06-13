Buckner Family Hope Goes Virtual for Summer 2020 Classes and Events

Provided by Buckner Family
LUBBOCK, Texas (June 9, 2020) – The summer 2020 schedule for free classes and events at the Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock is now available. The Family Hope Center will teach three virtual classes beginning June 16. Classes include Work Life, Nurturing Parents and Faith and Finance. Buckner is also launching virtual summer activities for children in the family coaching programs and youth programs.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and families are left stressed and possibly weaker than when shelter in place orders first began. With a mission to build strong families, Buckner is coordinating ways to virtually conduct free courses families can enroll in to strengthen their bonds. Faith and Finance, Work Life and Nurturing Parents are all classes through the Family Hope Center that will guide families through what comes next, and how to manage different areas of life.
“Just as the community needed to adjust to life during shelter in place, they will need guidance on life after the orders,” said Angelina Rodriguez, Family Hope Center director. “I am excited to see clients join our new virtual classes in a few short weeks. The curriculum will help families in the community see a light at the end of the tunnel and work through difficulties in different areas of their lives.”
Registration for summer classes at the Family Hope Center is now open and will close on June 14. These free classes will last from June 16 to July 31 and will help engage, equip and elevate families through topics such as finance, parenting and employment.
In addition to classes, the Family Hope Center will host virtual children’s events via Zoom beginning June 15 and will run weekly through July 31. Each family that signs up will receive free activity packages via Amazon to participate in the weekly virtual meetings. Activities will include slime time, tape chalk art and more. There are limited spots available to register for children’s summer activities, and registration is now open.
Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock Summer 2020 Class Schedule:
Faith and Finances
Tuesdays, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (begins June 16)
Work Life
Tuesdays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (begins June 16)
Nurturing Parents
Thursdays 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (begins June 17)
The Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock is located at 1510 S Loop 289 Lubbock, TX 79416. Questions from prospective attendees may be directed to Angelina Rodriguez at (806) 799-0990 or arodriguez@Buckner.org.
Across the United States, Buckner serves more than 140,000 people through Family Hope Centers. For more information about Buckner Family Hope Centers, click here.
###
Buckner Lubbock is a faith-based nonprofit ministry dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children, families and senior adults. Buckner Lubbock is an extension of Buckner International, which was founded in 1879 in Texas and today serves people in the United States and internationally through a variety of programs designed to protect children and build strong families. Buckner’s programs include foster care and adoption, family transition programs, community-based family preservation programs and retirement services for senior adults. Buckner also provides humanitarian aid and crisis relief to poverty-stricken children and families. Learn more and get involved at Buckner.org/Lubbock.