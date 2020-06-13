2 children, 1 adult injured, struck by vehicle in Muleshoe

By KCBD Staff | June 13, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 3:46 PM

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - Two children and one adult have been injured, struck by a vehicle while walking along Avenue B in Muleshoe Thursday night.

27-year-old Isidro Gutierrez is in custody, charged with intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday night. All three people were taken to the hospital. Fortunately, their injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who can share information is encouraged to call Muleshoe PD at (806) 272-4569.

Posted by The City of Muleshoe Police Department on Friday, June 12, 2020

