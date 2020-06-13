Littlefield PD investigating Saturday morning homicide

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield P.D. officers received a police radio call regarding an assault that had taken place at the 800 block of W. 9th Street Saturday morning after 5:00 a.m.
Officers arrived on scene and found the victim lying on the living room floor.
The victim suffered several major head wounds and displayed no signs of life.
The victim has been identified as Tyree Kwumane Williams.
Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect by name.
Joseph Richards was taken into custody at the scene.
The suspect was taken to the Littlefield P.D. where he confessed to intentionally killing the victim.
Joseph Richards was arrested and transported to the Lamb Healthcare Center for medical clearance.
Richards was then transported to the Lamb County Jail where he was booked on charges of murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.
Richards threatened to kill the two witnesses at the scene prior to LPD officers arriving on the scene.
