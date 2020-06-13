New COVID-19 cases confirmed in staff at Bailey County Jail

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - A jailer at the Bailey County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 10. All jail staff, 25 people, were tested on Friday, June 12. Nine of those people tested positive.
All of those who tested positive and their households are now under quarantine. Authorities say there was no exposure to the public because all visitation with inmates had been stopped. All movement of inmates in and out of the Bailey County Jail has ceased.
On Monday, June 15, all inmates at the Bailey County Jail will be tested to determine the extent of this outbreak.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
