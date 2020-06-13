Warm and dry the rest of the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dry weather continues across the South Plains viewing area tonight.
It will be seasonably mild this evening and we will end up with overnight lows in the lower to middle 60’s.
Southerly winds continue at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
Sunday should be nearly identical to Saturday.
Mostly sunny skies continue with highs in the lower 90’s.
Southerly winds continue at 10 to 20 mph during the day with elevated fire dangers during the afternoon and early evening hours.
No precipitation is in the forecast until possibly Thursday or Friday of next week.
