Boil water notice issued for Meadow

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Meadow is under a boil water notice as of Sunday, June 14.
They posted this notice on Sunday afternoon:
The City of Meadow Water System #2230002 experienced water line issues. This resulted in a loss of pressure requiring a boil water notice for the city.
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires us to notify customers in such instances of the need to boil their
water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
The reason for the boil water notice is purely precautionary due to the low water pressure. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. Your water pressure should now be back to normal. Please run your faucets a few minutes to bleed the air from your line.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Terri McClanahan at 806-548-1703 or City Hall at 806-539-2377.
