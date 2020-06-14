2 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police received a call for shots fired around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning near the 1500 block of East Seventh Street.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man shot in the lower leg.
According to the Lubbock Police Department, two subjects ran from the scene.
Police have been able to locate the suspects and both of the men are in custody.
The suspects in custody have been identified as Tike Jolly and Tydrick Ranson.
Both men are currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The man who was shot was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.