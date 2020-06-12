Nice Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another nice afternoon for the South Plains. Once again daytime temps will range from 90-94 degrees from the northern areas to the south. In Lubbock, look for a high of 90 degrees and a little breezy with south to southeast winds at 15-25 mph, a few gusts near 30 mph.
Moving into the new week, more of the same as skies remain sunny and dry conditions dominate the weather pattern.
The afternoon temps will remain around 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday with a few high clouds in the region.
As for winds, not much change there either as high pressure controls west Texas.
The next change may occur late week as temps will warm some and a chance of some isolated storms could return by late week and next weekend.
Otherwise, it’s summer weather.
