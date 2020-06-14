Persistent summer pattern continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A persistent weather forecast continues across the South Plains Sunday night through Monday morning.
Higher humidity values are on the way the next few days.
This will bring subtle changes in our overall pattern this week.
High clouds are possible overnight with low temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s.
Southerly winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight tonight.
Mostly sunny skies return Monday with cumulus clouds developing during the afternoon hours.
Highs top out around 90 degrees Monday.
Southerly winds continue at 10 to 20 mph Monday afternoon.
Higher humidity is expected Tuesday and a few pop up showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly south of Lubbock.
Highs remain in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
