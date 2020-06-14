Sunny and warm Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High pressure continues to bring hot and dry weather conditions across the South Plains for the rest of the weekend.
We can expect plenty of sunshine Sunday with highs in the lower 90's.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
No rainfall is in the forecast Sunday.
Fair skies continue tonight with high clouds possible.
Lows end up in the lower to middle 60's with south winds continuing.
Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs around 90 degrees.
Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday potentially.
