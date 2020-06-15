Levelland Police identify, arrest 3 suspects in weekend shooting

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Levelland Police Department say they have arrested three people suspected to be involved in a shooting that happened on Sunday, June 14 just after 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue C.
When police arrived, they found 45-year-old Roland Paredez had been shot in the leg. Paredez told police he had a “confrontation” with three black males who followed him home. He said one of them pulled out a handgun and he and his friend ran into the home.
After Paredez was inside the house, he told police he heard gunshots and noticed he had been shot.
During the investigation, police saw video evidence identifying the suspect vehicle and suspects. The video also showed an infant with the suspects at the time of the argument.
Shortly after, the suspect vehicle was found and pulled over near the intersection of North MLK and West Monroe Street.
Three suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Hockley County Law Enforcement Center where they were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, organized crime, and endangering a child.
The three suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Jacariay Ford, 44-year-old Darryl Miller, and 42-year-old Detrick Miller.
The victim was first taken to Covenant Hospital Levelland by EMS then transferred to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock where he underwent surgery.
There is no update to his condition at this time.
The suspects could face additional charges as a result of the reckless conduct of shooting into the home.
