Fire reported at north Lubbock concrete company

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire reported just after 3:30 a.m. Monday near the 500 block of Avenue K in North Lubbock.
No injuries were reported from this fire.
It was reported inside Bedrock Crushing, a concrete crushing company. Smoke could be seen coming from the building, but firefighters on scene were able to put it out quickly.
There is no word on what could have caused the fire. No other information is available right now.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.