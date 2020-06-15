Injury reported after shooting near Central Lubbock convenience store

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man was moderately injured after a shooting at a convenience store on Monday morning in Central Lubbock.
Police were called just before 5:30 a.m. when the shooting was reported at a Quick Track in the 2300 block of 19th Street, east of University Avenue.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, told police he was out for a walk near 29th Street and Avenue X when he was shot for an unknown reason by an unknown person. He then ran to the convenience store to ask for help.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other details were released on what led up to the shooting or if any arrests were made.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.